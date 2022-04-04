Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEN. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 300,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

