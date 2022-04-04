Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
TIXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,590. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
