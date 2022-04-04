Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,590. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

