Wedbush Weighs in on Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aerovate Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.11) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVTE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

AVTE opened at $15.90 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $29.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

