Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $461,345.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

