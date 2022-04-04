Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.83.

Shares of WSO opened at $304.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Watsco has a 12 month low of $252.50 and a 12 month high of $318.98.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $82,594,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Watsco by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 413.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 125,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,930 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

