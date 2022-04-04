Waters (NYSE:WAT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $369.67.

NYSE WAT opened at $308.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90. Waters has a 1-year low of $286.34 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waters will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 24.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

