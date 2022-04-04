Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.88.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.81 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $129.70 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after buying an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $84,113,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

