Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $32.92 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,105,000 after buying an additional 72,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at $39,643,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 17.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 162,416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 143.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after purchasing an additional 439,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

