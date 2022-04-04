Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $178.00

Warehouse REIT PLC (LON:WHR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 177.20 ($2.32), with a volume of 63499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.20 ($2.31).
A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £752.86 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 162.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 162.40.
In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 61,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,866.52 ($130,818.08).
About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
