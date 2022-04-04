Warburg Research Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €19.20 Price Target

Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €19.20 ($21.10) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on Takkt in a research note on Thursday.

TTK stock traded down €1.08 ($1.19) during trading on Monday, hitting €15.32 ($16.84). The stock had a trading volume of 147,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.78. Takkt has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a 1-year high of €16.78 ($18.44).

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

