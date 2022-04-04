Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,765 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.68. 393,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,236. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $417.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.15.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

