Wall Street Games Price Down 5.8% This Week (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wall Street Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.01 or 0.07485844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.58 or 0.99927635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00048244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wall Street Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wall Street Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.