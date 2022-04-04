Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $51.00 price objective on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.58.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 320,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $371,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

