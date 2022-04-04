Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

WAC opened at €20.10 ($22.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.67 and a 200-day moving average of €24.61. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a 52-week high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.