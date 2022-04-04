Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WAC. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Neuson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

WAC opened at €20.10 ($22.09) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 17.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €21.67 and a 200-day moving average of €24.61. Wacker Neuson has a 52-week low of €17.74 ($19.49) and a 52-week high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.55.

About Wacker Neuson (Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

