Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €162.09 ($178.12).

WCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock opened at €157.85 ($173.46) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is €136.44 and its 200 day moving average is €145.15.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.