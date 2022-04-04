Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $184.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average is $189.16. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $213.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

