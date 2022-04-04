Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO opened at $45.32 on Monday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

