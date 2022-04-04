Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.02

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 25265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

VLTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

