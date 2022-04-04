Volcon Inc’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 4th (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Volcon’s (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 4th. Volcon had issued 3,025,000 shares in its public offering on October 6th. The total size of the offering was $16,637,500 based on an initial share price of $5.50. After the end of Volcon’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, Aegis began coverage on shares of Volcon in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Volcon stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.53. Volcon has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Volcon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 29.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Volcon (Get Rating)
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
