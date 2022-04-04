Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

