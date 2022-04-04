Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.72

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 5732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $833.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Vista Oil & Gas ( NYSE:VIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.