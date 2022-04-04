Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Village Super Market stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $358.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.67. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $25.79.

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $537.41 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Village Super Market by 64.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Village Super Market by 17.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 214.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

