Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

VSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of Viasat stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viasat has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.08.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 102,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.