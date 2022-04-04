Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 733 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

MET traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 112,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,926,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

