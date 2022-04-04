Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 412 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.17. The company had a trading volume of 29,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,755. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.74 and a 200 day moving average of $175.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.71.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.