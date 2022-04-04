Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,505 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.19.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,638,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.