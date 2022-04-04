Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEAR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,286,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 112.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 19,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000.

Shares of BATS MEAR traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.72. 70,535 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

