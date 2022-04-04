Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 185.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.04. 4,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.44 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

