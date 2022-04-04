Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.04. 35,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $51.87 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

