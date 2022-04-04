Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,066 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $909,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.15. 1,257,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,630. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.56 and its 200 day moving average is $202.13. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.