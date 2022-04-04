Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after purchasing an additional 131,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $159.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.01. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.70 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.