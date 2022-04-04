Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of QCOM traded up $4.59 on Monday, hitting $151.58. 204,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,151,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
