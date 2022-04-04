Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 339 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SEA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,999,979 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,237,095,000 after buying an additional 362,427 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SEA by 78.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,240,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,761,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,820,960 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $580,394,000 after purchasing an additional 106,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $10.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,441,175. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $85.01 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.80.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $460.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.60.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

