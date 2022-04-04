Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 244 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,056 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $18.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $509.38. 3,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.88 and a 12-month high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

