Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.04.

AMAT stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.28. 224,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,578,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.15 and its 200-day moving average is $141.12. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

