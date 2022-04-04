Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 156.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

