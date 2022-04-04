VeriCoin Price Hits $0.0023 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. VeriCoin has a market cap of $79,739.51 and approximately $175.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,751.30 or 0.99974954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00067404 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00026653 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002204 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,849,079 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

