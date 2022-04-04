Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 439.86% and a negative return on equity of 281.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Shares of VERB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,187. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $58.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verb Technology by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 33,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

