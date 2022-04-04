Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $29.02 on Thursday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.