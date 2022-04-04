Venus Reward Token (VRT) Price Up 60.5% Over Last Week

Venus Reward Token (VRT) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $224,704.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus Reward Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

