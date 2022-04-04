Velocys (LON:VLS) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of VLS stock opened at GBX 6.33 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.66. Velocys has a one year low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 17.94 ($0.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

