Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stephens cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.88. 5,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.49 and its 200-day moving average is $256.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.48 and a 52 week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

