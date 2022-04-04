Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.
VEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vectrus has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.
VEC stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.33. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Vectrus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vectrus (VEC)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.