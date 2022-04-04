Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.570-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

VEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Vectrus in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vectrus in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vectrus in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vectrus has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

VEC stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.33. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $455.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vectrus by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vectrus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

