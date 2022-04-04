Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:VAPO opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $377.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of -1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

