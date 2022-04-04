Vanilla Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for $4.83 or 0.00010507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $2,344.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.78 or 0.07562962 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,083.72 or 1.00302716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048148 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

