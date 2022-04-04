Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of VT stock opened at $101.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.81. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

