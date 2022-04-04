Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $251.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $222.50 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.