Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Lessened by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,112,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 125,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $77.86 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $82.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

