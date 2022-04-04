Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

