Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,316,554 shares.The stock last traded at $291.33 and had previously closed at $288.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

